LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title in October, bringing an end to a unique season. Now the four-time champion is embracing a new pursuit. James is linking up with action star Arnold Schwarzenegger to sell tequila.

According to Page Six, the duo has invested in the tequila and mezcal brand, Lobos 1707. They are both clients of Paul Wachter, an investment adviser. They have also reportedly invested in other companies together. "Paul’s been working with LeBron since he was a teenager, and Arnold is his client and a few others are investors," an insider told Page Six.

Diego Osorio, chief creative officer, and CEO Dia Simms formed Lobos 1707, which is the Spanish word for wolves. Simms previously worked with Diddy and brands such as Deleón Tequila and Cîroc Vodka. James ultimately invested in the company with his business partner, Maverick Carter, due to the quality of the tequila, the company's core values and the chance to build a brand with "diverse leadership."

"I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special," James said, per The Spirits Business. "When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping Tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us."

In addition to James, Carter and Schwarzenegger, Lobos 1707 boasts multiple other big names as investors. The list includes Lakers' star Anthony Davis and Warriors player Draymond Green, James' agent Rich Paul and investment firm Torch Capital.

"Lobos 1707 is a premium brand, and our distinctive ageing process meets the need of an accelerating category," Simms said. "After first trying Lobos 1707, I fell in love with the liquid and the brand history. We have an incredible liquid, beautiful packaging, and a proud legacy. Our vision is to reach our customer community through our values as well as our products."

James and Schwarzenegger are only the latest big names to enter the alcohol world. Ryan Reynolds has made Aviation Gin into a household name with his unique advertisements while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launched his own tequila brand, Teramana. Similarly, comedian Ron White is the co-owner of Number Juan Tequila.