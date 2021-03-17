LeBron James Responds to Major Business Move, Outlines Next Plans

✖

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James became part owner of the Fenway Sports Group recently, making him and Maverick Carter the first Black partners in the group's history. James later spoke about his major business move and expressed pride about breaking the color barrier. He also outlined future plans, which involve becoming an owner of a team.

"I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it's pretty damn cool," James said after Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done. It gives my kids at my I Promise School more and more inspiration as well."

While James may be a supporter of the rival New York Yankees, he will now team up with a historical franchise. James addressed this notion during his postgame presser. He mentioned the World Series titles, the big-name players that have graced Fenway Park, and the legacy of the team.

The Fenway Sports Group is best known as the parent company of the Boston Red Sox. However, FSG also owns Liverpool Football Club, NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management. Roush Fenway features two drivers in NASCAR's Cup Series — Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher. James already owned a 2% share of the Liverpool Football Club, but he now owns an undisclosed amount of FSG shares after the most recent move.

An investor in Liverpool F.C., James is no stranger to working with a sports franchise. However, the Lakers player has no intention of stopping at becoming part-owner of the Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing, and other properties within the FSG portfolio. Instead, his sights are set on owning an NBA team and continuing to add more championships to his resume, albeit in a different way.

"I got so much to give to the game," James added. "I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business, as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later."

While team ownership remains a goal, James will not do so quite yet. For now, he will focus on leading the Lakers back to the playoffs. The team won the NBA championship during the COVID-19-altered season, adding the 17th title in franchise history.