Roush Fenway Racing Becomes First Carbon-Neutral NASCAR Team, Unveils Special Paint Scheme

When NASCAR driver Ryan Newman heads to Daytona International Speedway on Sunday for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253, he will do so in an all-white Ford Mustang. There is a specific reason for the change, one that impacts the environment. He will be celebrating the fact that Roush Fenway Racing became the first carbon-neutral NASCAR team.

Roush Fenway announced the news on Thursday morning and unveiled the first look at Newman's custom scheme. The racing team said that its primary sponsor in Castrol had powered the carbon reduction and offset programs both on and off the track. Additionally, carbon neutrality is not limited to Newman and the No. 6. Roush Fenway. It extends to the entire organization, which includes operations, two race teams, and two race cars.

(Photo: Action Sports Photography)

"As an organization, Roush Fenway has always been environmentally conscious," said Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark. "Our hope with this program is to demonstrate that every business, small or large, and regardless of industry, can contribute to address global climate challenges. We hope to set an example and highlight that small steps by many can make a real difference."

The press release explained that the partnership between Roush Fenway and Castrol helps the team better manage its greenhouse gas emissions by tracking, quantifying, and reducing them. Castrol is also implementing plans to expand its carbon-neutral product range and reduce the carbon used in its production.

According to CarbonFootprint.com, "Carbon Neutral - or Net Zero Carbon - is a term used to describe the state of an entity (such as a company, service, product or event), where the carbon emissions caused by them have been balanced out by funding an equivalent amount of carbon savings elsewhere in the world."

Newman traditionally highlights the Castrol sponsorship with a red and green No. 6 Ford Mustang. The design will drastically change on Sunday and will feature an all-white scheme with a black number. The car will also feature a grey Castrol logo and muted logos from the other partners. The list includes Ford Motor Company, Kohler Generators, Oscar Mayer, Coca-Cola, Guaranteed Rate, MacTools, and Wyndham Rewards.

"It’s an honor to pave the way in the sport and bring awareness to the importance of reducing your carbon footprint," said Newman in the press release. "Every business can make choices to help promote a more sustainable future and this program makes me proud to be part of a team that takes the initiative to drive change."