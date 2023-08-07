Meghan Markle Gets Presidential Endorsement From Joe Biden's Sister, Report Claims

Valerie Biden Owens has said that Markle would be a good candidate for president, though Markle has given no indication that she intends to seek public office.

If Meghan Markle were to run for elected office, she would reportedly get support from President Joe Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens. A report by The Daily Mail claims that Markle has been talking about a career in politics behind the scenes since around 2020 when she and Prince Harry moved to the U.S. and stepped back from royal duties altogether. The report says that Owens hopes to endorse Markle as a candidate for President of the United States one day.

Owens told reporters that Markle would "make a good presidential candidate one day," though that was on a completely hypothetical basis. Markle has not said that she is interested in running for elected office, nor has she given any overt signs of such ambitions. She did not comment on The Daily Mail's report or Owens' quote, not has she commented on other similar reports in the past.

Owens previously talked about the idea in an interview on Good Morning Britain last spring. She said that "it's wonderful to have more women in politics" and that, hypothetically, Markle would be a good candidate to get a woman elected into a higher office. She said: "The more women wehave, the better our democratic system will work, with a better point of view, a different point of view and we embrace all women. We welcome [Markle] to come in and join the Democratic Party."

Owens is a long-time political activist and has worked in some high-level unelected positions behind the scenes, including as a campaign manager for her brother. President Obama nominated her to be an alternate representative for the U.S. at the United Nations during his presidency, and she was front-and-center for much of President Biden's 2020 campaign.

As for Markle, she has been included in hypothetical polls for Democratic nominees among voters, according to a report by The New York Post. In polls asking Democrats which woman they would be most likely to vote for if they ran for president, Markle tied with current Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Critics say this isn't so much a good sign for Markle as it is a bad sign for the Democratic party in general, as it highlights the "fact that the choices the Democrats have are not great."

For now, Markle and Prince Harry are focused on their work in the entertainment industry as well as their charitable work through the Archewell foundation. There is no indication that Markle is seriously considering a run for elected office.