LeBron James Celebrates Austin 3:16 Day With Custom Shirt

LeBron James is a big fan of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a photo of him wearing a custom Austin 3:16 shirt to celebrate Austin 3:16 Day. James was seen wearing a black t-shirt that read LeBron 3:16 as he was heading to Staples Center to get ready for the Lakers' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

And to verify his fandom, James wrote a famous Austin quote in the caption of the Instagram post. "'And that's the bottom line, cuz Stone Cold said so!' ... Happy 3:16 folks!" James wrote. The back of the shirt shows a smoking skull with James' No. 23 in the center. The shirt is similar to the famous Austin 3:16 shirt that became a best-seller.

However, this isn't the first time James has shown love to WWE. When James was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He was seen wearing a classic Undertaker shirt to practice. That was when the Cavaliers were facing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and were down 3-1 in the series. James' attire seemed to work as the Cavaliers rallied back and beat the Warriors to win their first championship in team history.

In 2014, James received a custom WWE Championship belt thanks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "Special thanks to [The Rock] for making my childhood dream come true!" James wrote in an Instagram post. "U have no idea how many couches and old mattresses I jumped off thinking I was one of y’all! U, Ultimate Warrior, Sting, Legion of Doom, Goldberg and The Undertaker I could watch all day plus many more! I feel like a little kid again. Thanks again."

James was one of many fans who celebrated Austin 3:16 Day as Austin was one of the most influential stars in WWE history. Austin 3:16 came from Austin after beating Jake "The Snake" Roberts to win King of the Ring in 1996. That win skyrocketed Austin's career as he became the face of the Attitude Era. With Austin's feuds with The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, WWE was able to win the Monday Night War with WCW. Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.