Second ‘Flasher’ at World Series Named Following Lifelong Ban

Following three women flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during the World Series, MLB has handed down a lifelong ban that will prevent them from attending games or events at all league stadiums. Julia Rose, the founder of SHAGMAG, was the one taking all of the attention following the incident, but another “flasher” has been named. According to multiple reports, the second of three females is named Lauren Summer.

According to her Twitter profile, Summer is also involved with SHAGMAG. She is a brand executive and has also been frequently involved with Rose during flashing incidents. Additionally, the pair were reportedly kicked out of Santa Monica Pier’s Pacific Park recently after a separate flashing.

Monday morning, Summer posted a photo on Twitter that showed the letter she received from MLB. Just like the one received by Rose, this letter said that Summer had violated the league’s fan conduct policy on Oct. 27 and would be hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities.

While Summer’s face wasn’t captured by the FOX cameras, she has since taken credit for the incident on Sunday night. Her Twitter bio even lists her as “1/3 of the World Series boobs.”

While only two women have been tied to this event (Rose and Summer) in multiple reports, the latter clarified that there were three individuals on hand and flashing the cameras. However, only she and Rose were captured by the video.

According to USA Today Sports, MLB spokesman Michael Teevan revealed that the league had indeed sent out the letters informing Rose and Summer of their lifelong ban, but there has not been another statement made by the league.

Rose and Summer were caught on camera due to them sitting just a mere few rows behind home plate. Adorned in yellow SHAGMAG shirts, they prepared for the moment in which they could “promote breast cancer awareness.”

The time in question came during the seventh inning as Cole was facing off with Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. The Astros’ pitcher ultimately walked Zimmerman but didn’t have to worry about any further mistakes. Houston ultimately won 7-1 and gained a 3-2 advantage heading into game six. If they take care of business at home on Tuesday night, they will clinch the title for the second time in three seasons.

(Photo Credit: Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty)