Latest Aaron Rodgers Update Could Mean Major Changes for Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and if the latest update is accurate, he could be with another NFL team when the season starts in September. Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and said that Rodgers has no interest in playing for the Packers this fall.

"I know he still wants out. Without a doubt. Absolutely. Still wants out," Glazer said. "They didn’t suddenly come out and insult him and say, ‘OK now it’s fixed.’" When it comes to Rodgers being traded, Glazers said there were a "couple teams interested" but an offer hasn't been made. The reason for that is the Packers are not looking to trade the three-time MVP.

"Every time somebody called the Packers, it was immediately shut down," Glazer added. "What these teams need to do is continue to call, continue to call. Whether it’s for him, Deshaun Watson … Continue to call to show interest, because what happens in the NFL, teams are so afraid to make the first call because they think you lose your leverage."

If Rodgers is not traded, he could sit out the entire season. He hasn't attended any offseason workouts, including the team's mandatory minicamp last week. Training camp begins on July 27, and as of now, Rodgers is not planning to report. This week, Rodgers appeared at a virtual press conference for his upcoming golf event with Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau and joked about his offseason.

"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own quietly and that's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoy that time to yourself, to just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on," Rodgers said.

"I think that's what this offseason's been about. It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it and not feeling like I have to go anywhere and not having any responsibilities but still being an NFL player at the same time. It's been great." Rodgers is coming off a 2020 season when he won the NFL MVP award for the third time in his career. He also led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year.