WWE’s Lana Is Heating up TikTok During Quarantine

Lana is doing everything she can to make of the most of her time while being quarantined. The WWE Superstar has been very active on TikTok, and it has led to her tallying 63,000 followers with over 204,000 likes. She has posted a few of her TikTok videos on Instagram, which has led to a variety of responses.

Lana is gearing up for WrestleMania which takes place this weekend. She is not competing in a match, but her “husband,” Bobby Lashley, is scheduled to face Aleister Black. Lana, whose real name is C.J. Perry, got married to Lashley on the final Monday Night Raw in 2019, and the storyline has led to some negative feedback from fans.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said to Comicbook.com while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

Here’s a look at some of Lana’s most notable TikTok videos.

In this video, Lana dances to the song “Why is Everything Chrome (Lean Swag Rock It)” by King Critical. This is has been done by a number of TikTok users, and one user commented on Lana’s video, saying: Live it up, girl. It is your time in the light!

Lana has the same wardrobe in this post, but she’s dancing to a different song, “Ahi Challenge.” The TikTok users seem to love Lana in this video, as one wrote, “I love you so much.”

Another fan wrote, “Lana, you got the moves.”

This video was likely made before Lana went into quarantine, but she decided to changes things up and post her in a bikini on a boat, which earned a lot of love from fans. One person wrote, “Would love to see you do the dance to this song.” Another person added “You’re stunning.”

Lana is showing her styles during each day of the week in this video. She asked her fans “what day of the week are you?” and it led to a ton of responses. It’s a little surprising that Lana didn;t add “Lana Day” to the mix as well.

Lana back to dancing in this video and she’s doing it in a red robe with an original sound. Fans also loved this video, as one person wrote, “Rusev is a lucky dude. Nice job Lana.”

“Awesome video,” another fan added.

“Beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

In one of her more recent posts, Lana is in a bikini, and she is dancing to a mashup by DJ Yames. And to no surprise, fans loved the video with one fan writing, she wrote, “love you, Lana.”

“Yay Lana, you’re the best,” another fan added.

Lana is in activewear this time around, and she’s dancing to the song “Roses.” It looks like Lana is having a good time with the videos, and fans are enjoying them as well. However, we all want the quarantine to be over so we can see Lana back in the ring as soon as possible.