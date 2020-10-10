Lakers Lose Game 5 in Kobe Bryant 'Black Mamba' Jerseys, and Twitter Sounds Off

The Lakers took a 3-1 lead into Friday night's NBA Finals game against the Miami Heat. A win in Game 5 would secure the championship, and the Lakers were dressed for the occasion. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co. headed to the court in the Black Mamba uniforms, which are a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. The all-black uniforms sparked excitement among fans considering that the Lakers were previously undefeated while wearing them, but the Heat broke the trend with a 111-108 win.

When the fans watched the Lakers lose in the iconic jerseys, they responded in a number of ways. Heat fans took to Twitter to criticize the Southern California franchise and their fanbase. Those that root for the Lakers, on the other hand, just expressed considerable disappointment. Many proclaimed that the organization should be ashamed after losing a game while wearing the Black Mamba uniforms.