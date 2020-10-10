Lakers Lose Game 5 in Kobe Bryant 'Black Mamba' Jerseys, and Twitter Sounds Off
The Lakers took a 3-1 lead into Friday night's NBA Finals game against the Miami Heat. A win in Game 5 would secure the championship, and the Lakers were dressed for the occasion. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co. headed to the court in the Black Mamba uniforms, which are a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. The all-black uniforms sparked excitement among fans considering that the Lakers were previously undefeated while wearing them, but the Heat broke the trend with a 111-108 win.
When the fans watched the Lakers lose in the iconic jerseys, they responded in a number of ways. Heat fans took to Twitter to criticize the Southern California franchise and their fanbase. Those that root for the Lakers, on the other hand, just expressed considerable disappointment. Many proclaimed that the organization should be ashamed after losing a game while wearing the Black Mamba uniforms.
How could you lose in those mamba jerseys that’s more disappointing than anything 🤦♂️— manuel_supreme (@manuelcoponly) October 10, 2020
Was I dreaming or did Lebron lose a close out game in the Mamba Jerseys?😪— YR ✪ (@theinfamousyr) October 10, 2020
It was the Jerseys for me. How dare you lose the potentially season ending game in the mamba jerseys tho 😭🤧 #LongLiveKobe— Shop #616 (@PadreDeDinero) October 10, 2020
Good idea.. shame we couldn’t win it in the mamba jerseys. But if we lose tomorrow then we will have another shot at it. Either way, this is the right call https://t.co/7vpJBm8lSB— Albert Obeso (@A_ToThe_izzO) October 10, 2020
I told my dudes that if they lose in the mamba jerseys they gonna lose the series. Disrespected Kobe crazy crazy— Restricted Free Agent (@AntBloom) October 10, 2020
The Heat in the locker room probably:
1. LAL have won every game in 5? Check.
2. LAL have not lost in the mamba jerseys? Check.
Butler: What’s next?
Spo: Well, they have yet to lose B2B games, and they have yet to lose when leading 4th quarters?
Butler: Bet. https://t.co/MmsMKpqDLD— L.Z Hunter (@_OfficialProta) October 10, 2020
i'm still crying how do lose in the MAMBA jersey ?? 😭😭— jorja (@annaslxt) October 10, 2020
The nba still rigged? It’s no way the nba would’ve let the lakers lose while they was wearing the mamba jerseys— Him (@HollyHoodHamz) October 10, 2020
I thought they didn’t lose in there mamba jerseys ?— Timothy 💥 (@unheardphantom_) October 10, 2020
SO YALL GONNA WAKE UP AND ACT LIKE THEY AINT LOSE IN THEM MAMBA JERSEYS 🤣🤣🤣— Malachi (@Renaissance510) October 10, 2020
I knew the lakers was gonna lose soon as they said they was wearing the mamba jerseys!— Bee. (@QueeenBee_) October 10, 2020
How did they lose in the Black Mamba jerseys? pic.twitter.com/FOtS1yQn9o— 𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕝 𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕪𝕨𝕠𝕠𝕕 (@PhilHollywood) October 10, 2020
Lakers finna lose game 7 in thee jerseys and lakers fans gunna be like “ 4-2 in the mamba jerseys which is kobes number backwards. Its a sign RIP KOBE 💛💜💛” https://t.co/wiw7YLBlTw— DAVID (@Dempiii) October 10, 2020
“We can’t lose in the mamba jerseys” nice 👍🏻 @KingJames— ms (@M_smmour) October 10, 2020