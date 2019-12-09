Watch: LA Rams Mascot and Cheerleaders Ordered off Field During Live Broadcast After Overstaying Their Welcome

The Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders were having so much fun on Sunday night. They had to be ordered off the field so their team and the Seattle Seahawks could continue playing the game. The Rams cheerleaders and mascot were in the end zone doing a live shot and they didn’t realize the game was back from commercial break and the teams were ready to get things going again. Because of that, the referee had to order the cheerleaders and mascot off the field.

There were a few fans who had some fun with the cheerleaders and they didn’t realize the game was back on. But when it was all said and done, it was no harm, no foul because the Rams were able to come away with a 28-12 victory and the Rams keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We need the cheerleaders off the field, please.” What can we say, that’s Hollywood. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OW2wC3kqaf — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2019

The Rams are the defending NFC Champions but if the playoffs were to begin today, they would not qualify. So the win on Sunday night was big for them because they need to keep winning to have a chance to play in January. Running back Todd Gurley was was key contributor, rushing for 79 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries and catching for passes for 34 yards. The Rams have been using Gurley more after giving him a lighter workload to start the year. Before the game on Sunday, McVay revealed why Gurley is getting more touches.

“Me not being an idiot,” McVay told reporters last week. “I think he’s felt good and, really, he’s done a nice job with that. You look at the Chicago game and then kind of just going from there, you don’t want to make the same mistakes that you ended up making earlier on in the season. I think he’s done a nice job handling a bigger workload, but then also, you do have confidence in those other guys if they need to give him a spell.”

Gurley will be needed more as the Rams have three games left in the regular season.