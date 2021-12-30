Longtime Seattle Mariners Star Announces Retirement From MLB

A longtime member of the Seattle Mariners is calling it a career. On Wednesday, Kyle Seager announced his retirement from MLB after playing 11 seasons. He spent his entire career with the Mariners and made the All-Star team in 2014 as a third baseman. Seager made the announcement via his wife, Julie, who shared the news on her Twitter account.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball,” Seager’s statement said. “Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It’s been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.” Once Seager made the announcement, the Mariners responded with an emotional message.

“Thank you for everything you have done for our team, our fans and our city,” the Mariners wrote. “As one of the best to ever put on a Mariners uniform, your passion and example of what it means to be a professional will echo throughout the entire organization for years to come. Your impact went beyond the diamond as you were a leader in the clubhouse and a pillar of our community.”

The announcement was surprising considering Seager was playing at a high level at 34 years old. This past season, the third baseman hit 35 home runs with 101 RBIs which were both career highs. In his All-Star season in 2014, Seager hit 25 homers while driving in 96 runs. In 2016, Seager received MVP votes after hitting 30 home runs with 99 RBIs. Seager became a free agent after the 2021 season when the Mariners declined his $20 million club option for 2022. He played in a total of 1,480 games for his career, which ranks third in baseball since his debut on July 7, 2011.

“Kyle showed up to play, and to win, each and every day of his career,” Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton said in a statement. “While the rest of the lineup might fluctuate, his teammates and manager knew he’d take the field each night, and he’d give all that his body had to give. His example and passion influenced a generation of Mariners players.

“And off the field, he consistently (usually behind the scenes and out of the spotlight) helped make a positive impact on the lives of youth and families in our communities. He raised awareness about the issues of domestic violence, serving as a spokesperson for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV) Refuse to Abuse campaign for seven years. And he supported youth with critical illnesses in a variety of ways, including visits to local children’s hospitals, fulfilling wishes for kids at the ballpark, leading fundraising campaigns for pediatric cancer research and family support programs.”