Kyle Larson Ripped by Reggie Bush Over Racial Slur During NASCAR Stream

Reggie Bush made a living during his college football days at USC and in the NFL as one of the most elusive backs in the game. On Tuesday, he opted for a much more direct approach when it came to addressing the Kyle Larson racial slur drama.

Larson was caught using the N-word during a virtual race that NASCAR has orchestrated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Facing a wrath of backlash, Larson then issued an apology video. His attempt at salvaging his image didn’t work as McDonald’s pulled away from their sponsorship with the driver. In the wake of his remarks, many have stepped out in addressing the situation, some like MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman challenged him to a fight, others like Bush chose to take the matter to Twitter.

In response to Larson’s apology, Bush said he did not hear any sincerity in his voice. “The way you said it,” Bush began, “so easily without hesitation, you def say it a lot! Apologize deez nuts we not buying it and wear that racist badge with honor don’t hide we need to see who you really are!”

Larson, who also lost his relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing, shared his apology video on Monday. “I just want to say I’m sorry. Last night, I made a mistake and said the word that should never ever be said,” Larson said. “There’s no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and, especially, the African American community.”

Like Bush, Stroman was not convinced in his efforts at an apology. The New York Mets pitcher was livid after hearing what Larson was caught saying. “He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR,” he began his tweet. “Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career…I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his a– beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon!”

In losing his sponsorship with McDonald’s, Larson misses out on having the support of a company that was with him for 10 of his 36 Cup Races in 2019 and for two more in the shortened 2020 campaign. The fast food giant issued a statement expressing their disappointment in the situation.

“We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident,” a statement by McDonald’s read. “The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald’s is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson.”