Kyle Brandt on What He 'Hoped' and 'Prayed' for With NFL Series 'Good Morning Football' (Exclusive)

Kyle Brandt has established himself as one of the top NFL media members as he's one of the four hosts of the NFL Network series Good Morning Football. However, the 42-year-old didn't expect the show would be as successful as it has been. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Brandt, and he revealed that taking the job with Good Morning Football was a risk.

"I hoped and I prayed," Brandt, an alum of MTV's The Real World, said to PopCulture when asked if he thought the show was going to be a hit. "The backstory is this show was put together very last minute. There were no formal auditions. There were no chemistry tests. It’s very unusual for a talk show based entirely on chemistry and people get to know each other." Brandt said he was living in Orange County, California, and moved his family to New York, which is where Good Morning Football is filmed.

"If it fell on its face, so would my life, my marriage, my everything," Brandt continued. "We went all-in. Believe me; if you would have told me, then we would have five years and over 1,000 episodes, I would have been so much less nervous. I really was nervous because we weren’t promised much."

Good Morning Football launched on Aug. 1, 2016, and normally airs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. Along with Brandt, the show's hosts are Kay Adams, Peter Schrager and Nate Burleson who played in the NFL for 11 seasons. All four have strong chemistry, but with their busy schedules outside work, including Brandt's podcast 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, they have little to no time to hang out off the air.

"I spent thousands of hours with these people," Brandt stated. "There’s a running streak of almost five years where none of the four of us have ever been to the other person’s home. I've never been to where Kay lives, Peter has never been to where I live, and most importantly, I’ve never been to where Nate lives, where I want to go the most because I think he has the biggest house and the nicest house with the sweetest pool. I think his basement is basically like a Dave & Busters." The good news they have time to have fun outside of work whenever they are traveling to an event such as the NFL Draft or the Super Bowl. And speaking of the big game, Brandt revealed the team that could win it all next season, but nobody is talking about - the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"If they take Trevor Lawrence and it’s like 'Oh my God. This guy walks on water. He is exactly as good as we thought,'" Brandt said. "Now, it’s probably 1000 to 1, and I’ll get freezing cold take for this, but I don’t care."