Kurt Warner Biopic 'American Underdog' Gets Release Date

The new biopic on Kurt Warner will be released very soon. This week, it was announced that American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story will be released on December 10. The film stars Zachary Levi as Warner and will take a look at his journey from being grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP and then being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"The film chronicles Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player, and when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin), and the encouragement of his family that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is inside." the synopsis states, per CBS Sports. American Underdog' is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination."

The film was announced in February 2020 and had a December 18, 2020 date. At the time of the announcement, Warner said: "I am extremely excited to be working with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros. to bring this story to life on the big screen, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!" In July 2020, Levi joined the cast to play Warner. The cast of American Underdog includes Anna Paquin who plays Warner's wife Brenda and Dennis Quaid who plays St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) coach Dick Vermeil.

"Kurt lived the ultimate underdog story, it's one of perseverance, dedication and tenacity, but also one of the powers behind the scenes — his family and his faith — that led him to victory. His story is bigger than football and inspiring to dreamers everywhere, and we're excited to be getting started," American Underdog directors Andrew and Jon Erwin said in a statement last year.

Warner originally signed with the Green Bay Packers in 1994 as a drafted free agent. After being cut by the team and spending time in the Arena Football League, Warner signed with the Rams in 1997 and worked his way was the starting quarterback in 1999. From there, Warner led the Rams to a Super Bowl win his first year as a starter. He also won the MVP award that year and won it again in 2001. Warner also spent time with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals and played in two additional Super Bowls. In his career, Warner was named to the Pro Bowl four times and the All-Pro First Team twice.