Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Reveals One of Daughter Natalia's College Options

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia is preparing to make a very difficult decision. She is picking where she will attend college this fall and has several options. For example, Bryant just revealed that another university has accepted Natalia.

Natalia's mom broke the news on her Instagram Stories and revealed that Natalia has been accepted to Loyola Marymount University. She posted a photo of a wall featuring the name of the university and then tagged her daughter. "So glad you got accepted but too far... j/k," Bryant wrote. Loyola Marymount University is on the west side of Los Angeles, which would be closer to the Bryant family.

LMU is not the first university to accept Natalia as she prepares for the next step in her education journey. Bryant also revealed in early February that revealed that her daughter had been accepted at the University of Oregon in the city of Eugene. Bryant posted a screenshot of the first part of the acceptance letter and offered her congratulations.

While the Pacific Northwest college is the same one that WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu — a close friend of the family — attended, Bryant has made it clear that she would like to see Natalia remain close. She revealed Natalia's top college choices in January, a list that included a college on the east coast.

According to an Instagram post, Natalia's list included New York University and the University of Southern California. The photo showed Bryant's daughter wearing an NYU sweatshirt and smiling for the camera. "So cute. NYU is one of her top schools.( [Natalia Bryant] chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools)," Vanessa wrote. "I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here."

While continues to weigh her options, Natalia will celebrate another milestone in her life. News surfaced in early February that the 18-year-old had signed a contract with IMG Models. The agency, which works with several other big names, shared the news on social media and prompted excitement among fans of the Bryant family.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."