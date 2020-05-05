Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Washington Wishes Vanessa Bryant a Happy Birthday

✖

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her 38th birthday on Tuesday and receiving a lot of love from her family and friends. Sharia Washington, Kobe Bryant's sister, is one of the family members wishing Vanessa a very happy birthday by going to Instagram and sharing a photo of the two of them. The photo can be seen in Washington's Instagram stories by clicking here. Bryant also re-posted the photo on her Instagram story.

Back in March, Washington celebrated her birthday, and Bryant went to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Bianka and Washington together. In the caption, Bryant wrote: "Happy birthday, Ria. Love you." And for Bryant's birthday on Tuesday, she revealed a letter that had been left for her by Kobe. "Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi [Heart Emoji] I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. [Heart Emoji] Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together," she wrote on Instagram.

Bryant's birthday comes days after she paid tribute to her daughter Gianna. Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and Gianna would have turned 14 years old on Friday. Bryant posted a birthday message to Gianna on Instagram. "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa wrote. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Bryant also asked fans to wear red to honor Gianna as it was her favorite color. "Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures," she wrote. "Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay. Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita."