Kobe Bryant: NBA Reveals How Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Will Be Honored at 2020 All-Star Game

On the heels of the announcement that the NBA made some major changes to the 2020 All-Star game in order to honor Kobe Bryant, the organization has revealed just how the late basketball icon and his daughter Gianna will be honored at the big event. ESPN journalist Andrew Lopez shared the plans on social media, tweeting out, “In addition to the All-Star Game honoring Kobe and Gianna, the Rising Stars Game jerseys will feature patches featuring the Nos. 2 and 24 in the center surrounded by nine stars, the league said on Friday.”

The 2020 NBA All-Star game will pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant 🙏 💜 Team LeBron will wear No. 2 and Team Giannis will wear No. 24, their jersey numbers.

💛 Both teams will wear patches with 9 stars, representing those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/mgOCPpqJ65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2020

Previously, ESPN reported that in the new format for this year’s game, every quarter will be turned “into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide which team wins. Scores will be reset — back to 0-0 — at the start of the second and third quarters, then restored to begin the fourth quarter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Furthermore, “The team that wins the All-Star Game will be the first to reach a target score, determined by the total points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined — plus 24,” a clear reference to Bryant.

Staples Center is ready to honor Kobe Bryant — half of the arena will get No. 8 shirts and the other half No. 24. Tonight at 10 pm ET, ESPN will air the Lakers’ tribute to Bryant followed by their game vs. the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/BzGghbFTXs — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2020

Bryant died on Sunday, when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. In addition to Bryant, the crash claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as the aircraft’s pilot, and six other passengers.

The crash is still under investigation, but has been ruled an accident by the coroners office.

Still can’t believe this Kobe shit .. took me awhile to talk about the issue because niccas was speaking on his name for hype .. for me it’s deeper then that ..anybody that know me know that he was my fav player ever the only reason why I use to watch basket or play 2k #RipKobe — Brandon Banks (@MAXOKREAM) January 31, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.