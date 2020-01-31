Kobe Bryant’s Hand and Footprints out on Display at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood for Fans to Pay Respect

In the wake of his tragic death, former L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant‘s hand and footprints have been put out on display at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, so that fans can visit and pay their respects to the late icon. In photos from outside the theater, the memorial can be seen, where many fans are placing flowers and other items. On Sunday, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other individuals were killed when the private helicopter they were traveling in crashed in the hills outside of Los Angeles.

All week, fans of the legendary basketball player have been taking to social media to honor his memory, with one former SNL star Leslie Jones tweeting, “Dude I’m in tears right now!! [Kobe Bryant] damn His daughter too omg I just don’t know what to say! Everyone please pray for his family!! This is so crazy!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jones later added, in an Instagram post, “Omg I just can not believe this!! I’m just in tears. Damn [Kobe Bryant] my prayers go up for you and your daughter and love ones. I’m in tears right now damn!! [telltheonesyouloveyoulovethem,”]

“Kobe, your sudden death has affected me more than I could have ever image. Every time I think of what happened my heart breaks and tears swell. I used to want to be like Kobe when I played. Now I want to be like Kobe The Father,” said Buffalo Bills player Jon Feliciano.

“My brother and I idolized Kobe Bryant growing up. I always tried to implement some of his style into my game. So, thank you #Kobe for teaching me the fade-away,” another user added. “More importantly, thanks for being a role model to millions on and off the court. #RipKobe.”

My small tribute to a legendary man. I’m not really a basketball fan, but everyone knows the impact Kobe had. Kobe Bryant was an icon. His way of life transcended beyond the sport and that’s just how big his legacy is. RIP Kobe,Gigi & everyone who tragically lost their lives🙏 pic.twitter.com/VAjjQuKnVT — Rihen (@visualsbyrihen) January 30, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death. The crash is still under investigation, but has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

At this time, no funeral plans have been announced.