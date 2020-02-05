Kobe Bryant Fans Have Questions and Thoughts About His Upcoming Funeral

More than a week after Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death, fans are still asking questions about an official funeral. The NBA legend died on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. While there have been numerous memorials for him, there has still not been a formal funeral.

Fans are buzzing about Bryant’s funeral on Twitter this week, as the shock of his passing begins to sink in. Many are speculating about the service’s details, including time, place, location and publicity.

Fans are particularly curious about how public the funeral will be. Many are torn between wanting to participate and wanting to give Bryant’s family space to grieve. They are debating whether TV cameras are appropriate all over social media.

Fans are even wondering whether Bryant will get a separate funeral from his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died in the crash with him. Some feel the two are inextricable, while others believe they each deserve their own service.

Here is a look at what social media is saying about Bryant’s funeral.

When

Am I the only person wondering when Kobe funeral gone be? — Chubb the Legend (@takethemback_) February 2, 2020

do we know when Kobe Bryant’s funeral is? — eddington. (@eddie_deux) February 4, 2020

Many fans are on social media this week looking for details about Bryant’s funeral. Some presume the even must have been announced by now and are surprised to hear that there are no particulars in place yet.

Where

So Kobe funeral at Staples right? — 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗝𝗼 (@ArtofRISK) February 4, 2020

Fans also have some thoughts on where Bryant’s funeral should be held. Many suggested the Staples Center in L.A., where Bryant played some of the biggest games of his career with the Lakers.

Day Off

I need to know when Kobe ang GiGi funeral is, so I can take off that day and just cry! — Jewel👑 (@DessieJewel) February 4, 2020

Many fans feel that the day of Bryant’s funeral should be a day off from work and school. Some even expressed their intention to take the day off in mourning when it comes.

‘Private’

I’m heading in. I just can’t even imagine the magnitude of this funeral and memorial service. In some ways, I pray that It will be private. No media in attendance. #KobeBryant — I Am Christine’s Daughter(Chandra) (@Melaninskin1126) January 29, 2020

Many fans weighed in to suggest that Bryant’s funeral should be a private affair. Some asked for no media coverage of the event, saying that it would only taint the atmosphere. They would rather not have a view of events than see it on TV.

Family

I’m praying Vanessa and family know that they are not obligated to have a public viewing or funeral for Kobe. They can hold all of this privately and no one (us) should pressure them into doing anything that would bring her and those babies more grief. #KobeFarewell #kobebryant — jessJessJESS (@jessJessJESS__) January 28, 2020

I really hope they don’t have a public funeral…after the way the family has been treated by the media they deserve to grieve in private — dj0nes (@dj0nes) January 31, 2020

While the whole world is mourning for Bryant, a lot of fans tried to keep their focus on his immediate family — his wife Vanessa and their three remaining daughters. For their sake, fans wanted Bryant’s funeral to be a quiet, private affair.

Memorials

Kobe was LA & LA was Kobe. The Lakers, the city & the Bryant family are all working together on a public memorial for a man who loved the city & visa versa. The funeral should be private IMO but definitely a memorial. He was loved by so many Melanie. I’m in SoCal. https://t.co/dfyTylDPHU — Paul G.👊Be on the right side of history #Vote (@TruthDrivenLife) February 4, 2020

There were other fans who wanted Bryant’s funeral to be a communal event, or at least some version of it. They noted that the athlete has already have a few different public tributes since his passing, and thought that there was room for public memorials and private funerals.

Tributes

The death. This tribute. And then the funeral to come. I ain’t built for this 2020 shit man. Not Kobe. pic.twitter.com/T8Ad03iOoF — Villaz (@ChrisVillaz) February 1, 2020

Finally, many fans are feeling fatigued by all the memorials Bryant has gotten in the last few week and a half. They wondered despairingly if they had the emotional endurance for a funeral on top of all the other events they have seen.