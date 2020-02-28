Kobe Bryant Fans Gush Over LAFC’s Stunning Pre-Game Tribute to Lakers Legend and Daughter Gianna

Thursday night, LAFC fans unveiled a massive tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash last month. More than a month after their deaths, and three days after their public memorial at the Staples Center, LAFC’s supporter section (known as the 3252) unveiled a giant tifo with a photo recreation of Bryant and Gianna.

“Kobe & Gigi Forever” LAFC fans unveiled a giant banner honoring Kobe and Gigi Thursday 💜💛(via @LAFC)pic.twitter.com/ZKwSYindL0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2020

The purple and gold display had the words “Kobe & Gigi Forever” scrawled across the bottom, while fans also held up white cards against a purple background for Bryant’s numbers with the Los Angeles Lakers, 8 and 24.

Fans raised the tifo just ahead of Thursday’s big match against Club Leon in the Conacaf Champions League Round of 16, chanting “Kobe” as the image caught the attention of those around the stadium.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela, who scored twice during the match to help his team win 3-0, also wore a captain’s armband with a tribute to all nine people who died in the helicopter crash outside of Calabasas.

Social media exploded with reactions to the touching moment. Continue scrolling to see.

