Kobe Bryant: David Beckham’s ‘Daddy’s Love’ Tribute to Lakers Icon Has Fans Emotional

David Beckham is continuing to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant. On Wednesday, exactly a month after the Laker legend’s Jan. 26 death, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star stirred social media with his emotional “Daddy’s love” tribute to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also tragically died in the fatal Calabasas helicopter crash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:53am PST

“My heart sinks every time I see this picture,” wrote one fan. “Just have to appreciate the great dads out there like yourself.”

“True love from Daddy is an emotion un matched. It’s a daily high of euphoria,” added a second person. “May all daddies love true and cherish their children. Rip Mamba and Gigi.”

“This is such a beautiful photo but it’s so sad at the same time,” commented another of Beckham’s followers.

“I don’t think they could’ve lived with out each other,” added somebody else. “Rest in power mamba !”

“Every time I see Mamba and Mambacita, I smile,” wrote a fifth. “She loved her dad so so much, such a daddy’s girl.”

Speaking with ABC News correspondent Amy Robach on Good Morning America Thursday, Beckham said that one of the things he loved most about Bryant was how much of a family man he was, the NBA legend constantly putting his wife Vanessa and their four daughters first.

“The biggest thing that I admired about Kobe was not just his tenacious way of playing the game, but his love for his family, his love for his girls,” Beckham said. “And it’s all he ever talked about. You know, he talked about Vanessa, he talked about, you know, his kids, and how passionate they were, and that for me, hit me the hardest.”

Beckham had first paid tribute to Bryant just a day after his death, again reflecting on Bryant’s role as a family man in the heartfelt tribute.

“Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them,” he wrote in part. “Kobe’s passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on.”