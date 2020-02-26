Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Vanessa Bryant Fans Go After Social Media for Bringing up Pregnancy Rumors Amid Memorial

Thousands headed to Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday morning to mourn the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. This celebration of life featured speeches from Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Vanessa Bryant among others. However, the late NBA icon’s wife drew attention from some viewers at home due to a different reason, only sparking frustration among many of her supporters.

Following Monday’s service, there were some that headed to social media to ask the question: “Is Vanessa pregnant?” Many saw her speech and felt that her clothing was hiding some important news.

Whether or not this was true, the supporters of Vanessa that attempted to shut down any pregnancy rumors. They felt that this was a terrible time to even bring up the potential of another child and couldn’t believe that this was a talking point on social media.

There were several tweets about a potential pregnancy, which only frustrated fans of Vanessa. They wanted to let her grieve the deaths of her husband and daughter, not deal with constant questions about the future.

Shut it down

Vanessa Bryant had a baby 8 months ago and hasn’t lost the baby weight yet. Can y’all stop saying she’s pregnant! #FarewellKobe — 24/8 💛💜 (@MiamiMorenita) February 24, 2020

Is Vanessa pregnant, or is there something else in play? As one individual on Twitter wrote, she believes Bryant’s wife has been very busy and hasn’t had time to make some changes. Vanessa announced the birth of her daughter, Capri, back in June 2019. This means that only eight months have passed.

Why?

Why y’all saying Vanessa Bryant pregnant??? Tf going on — 𝘼𝙫𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙘 (@Avonic_) February 25, 2020

There were several fans on social media that wanted to declare the Vanessa is pregnant due to the clothing she wore at the celebration of life. They felt that she was hiding a big secret while standing at the podium.

Some fans saw these tweets and didn’t know the best way to react. As they asked on Twitter, “why?” They didn’t believe that this is the proper time to even discuss such a topic.

Pray

There are rumors on Twitter about a potential pregnancy, but this is irrelevant to many of her supporters. What matters at this point in time is that she is given the proper amount of time to grieve following the Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

As some users wrote on social media, there should not be any discussions about whether or not Vanessa is pregnant. They felt it was time to just focus on something else.

Really?

People think Vanessa Bryant pregnant? — ⚜️❄️Pregnant WHODAT☃️⚜️ (@YoungJazzyHo) February 24, 2020

Several users took to Twitter on Monday to voice their belief that Vanessa is pregnant. This decision was met with criticism from many of her supporters. Others were just confused.

Some users were just surprised that this was a conversation at all. Why were people asking if Vanessa is pregnant?

Appropriate Clothing

Great statement! I agree. Vanessa looked beautiful and appropriately dressed ! — Shirley Cox (@Shirleyacox) February 25, 2020

Several users on social media cited Vanessa’s dress as a reason why she might be pregnant. They made several comments about the flow of the garment and what it might mean, which only further frustrated some of her supporters.

Some fans wanted to make it very clear that Vanessa was dressed appropriately for the somber occasion. There was no ulterior motive behind this clothing decision.

Science

A bunch of people with no kids or understanding of science are talking about a woman who isn’t even big for not losing baby weight after just having a baby. — T1theinfamous (@T1theinfamous) February 24, 2020

There was no shortage of comments on social media about whether or not Vanessa is pregnant. Many users watched her speaking during the celebration of life and passed judgment. Others were less convinced.

As one individual mentioned, It’s easy to make proclamations on social media. However, truly determining if someone is with child is an entirely different process. They just wanted the conversation to stop.

A boy

Whole time I was watching Vanessa Bryant speak, in the back of my mind I was thinking, what if she announces that she’s pregnant again, with a boy. — Me.She.Her.BRE™ (@unBRElievablyMe) February 25, 2020

The reason that many of Vanessa’s supporters were frustrated on Monday and Tuesday is that there were constant questions about whether or not Vanessa is pregnant. Several users said that she was showing signs and that they hoped it was a boy.

These tweets irritated those that just wanted to let Vanessa grieve following the tragic crash. These fans didn’t want to talk about any possible pregnancies or gender.

Photo Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images