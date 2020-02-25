Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Send Support to Bryant’s Parents Pam and Joe Bryant

Following the Monday celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, fans have been filling social media with messages of support. The ceremony was over, but there were still thousands mourning Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. Many more fans, however, were focused on showing love and support for Joe and Pam Bryant, the parents of the late NBA icon.

“Keep Kobe’s parents in your prayers too man, I know they had a rocky relationship but that is still their child, that pain will never go away,” one concerned fan wrote on Twitter. Several others chimed in to show their support for Joe and Pam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, fans on social media have been focused on the pain that his wife is feeling. They want Vanessa and her surviving three daughters to heal after this tragic incident. However, many are hoping and praying that the healing will extend to his parents.

There was concern among fans on Monday when they noticed that Joe and Pam had not been mentioned during the memorial service. They were shocked that no photos were shown on the videoboard and that the various speeches did not acknowledge how they raised Bryant.

This reported lack of mention on Monday led to many commenting on social media about how Joe and Pam needed to be thanked for their work as parents. Others said that they needed to be shown love due to the pain that they must be feeling.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was one person who sent his love to Bryant’s parents with an Instagram post on Monday. He thanked Joe and Pam for bringing Kobe into the world and said that his family would be praying for their strength as parents.

“Thank u for giving us Kobe we love y’all and praying for your strength as parents to keep moving on from the Broadus family,” he wrote in the caption. The rapper’s real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Fans of the longtime rapper were happy that he was acknowledging Bryant’s parents and praying that they would be able to heal and find strength following the tragic helicopter crash, but they wanted others to follow suit.

Those that grew up watching Bryant shine for the Los Angeles Lakers felt that his parents and sisters should be receiving a considerable amount of support following his death. Sending love to his wife and daughters was important, but so was doing the same for his other family members.

(Photo Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)