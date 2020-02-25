Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Everything to Know About Parents Joe and Pam, Sisters

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were remembered during a public memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Family, friends and fans packed the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and it was a very emotional event. But the question was would Bryant’s parents and sisters be there?

Joe and Pam Bryant, Kobe’s parents, were at the celebration of life ceremony and they sat in the same row as Kobe’s wife Vanessa. Joe was seen hugging Kobe’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal at the beginning of the event.

As far as Bryant’s sisters go, Shaya Tabb and Sharia Washington were also in the building. However, none of Kobe’s parents or sisters spoke during the ceremony. Bryant had a complex relationship with his family, but they did love each other.

Here’s a look at everything to know about Bryant’s parents and sisters.

Dad a former NBA player

A Young Kobe with his Father Joe Bryant.. pic.twitter.com/Jmc6yhUv9a — Visionthought19 (@visionthought19) February 17, 2020

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant played in the NBA from 1975 to 1983. He was drafted in the first round by the Golden State Warriors but was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers shortly after the draft. Joe also spent time with the San Diego Clippers and the Houston Rockets before playing professionally in Italy and then becoming a coach.

Mother also has NBA roots

I watched the celebration of life for Koba Bryant and Gigi Bryant and my heart hurts for Kobe’s parents Joe Bryant #joebryant and Pam Bryant #pambryant. No one acknowledged his parents, his sisters, nieces or nephews. What a shame! Koba parents raised him to be who he became. pic.twitter.com/1XIRnfaTSO — Shatisha Williams (@willia1Shatisha) February 25, 2020

Pam Bryant also comes from an NBA family as she is the sister of Chubby Cox, who was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the eighth round back in 1978 — but he didn’t make an NBA roster until the 1982-83 season, playing seven games for the Washington Bullets. He scored a total of 29 points during that span.

Complex relationship with parents

I feel Vanessa Bryant ‘s pain but people should also remember that Kobe came from Pam and Joe Bryant . They may not be perfect but i am sure that Kobe loves them. Mamba Mentality isnt about hate, only greatness and that includes forgiveness. I heard GIGI loves his grandpa😭 #RIP pic.twitter.com/G6OMpW74V2 — Lakers Granny (@LakersGranny) February 24, 2020

Back in 2016, Bryant admitted he hasn’t talked to his parents in three years. “Our relationship is s–t,” Bryant said to ESPN. The biggest reason for the fallout is the parents tried to sell some of his memorabilia that was in their possession back in 2013. However, Joe and Pam did apologize for their actions.

Not a Vanessa fan

Bryant and Vanessa got married in 2001 and the parents didn’t attend the wedding. With Bryant being 21 and Vanessa being 18, the parents thought they were too young to tie the knot. It was also reported that Joe wanted Bryant to marry someone of the same race as Vanessa is Latina.

Cut sisters off

Kobe Bryant Cut off Sisters Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb Financially, but Remained Close https://t.co/l1xC6Tsxw0 — coolsand61 (@coolsand61) February 22, 2020

In 2016, Bryant revealed that he stopped giving them money. However, the reason is he felt like they can be successful without his help.

“They’re very smart, college-educated [women],” he said per The Player’s Tribune. “I’m really proud of them. They were able to get their own jobs, get their own lives, take care of themselves.”

Sisters love Bryant

When Bryant died in the helicopter crash, the sisters released a statement reacting to the news.

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident,” the statement read. “We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.”

Family together for Kobe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle HOPE Walker (@michellehopewalkerspeaks) on Feb 24, 2020 at 12:59pm PST

No matter what the family was going through with Bryant, they were all together at the celebration of life event. It’s clear that the Lakers legend will be missed by his wife, children, parents, sisters, other family members, former players, coaches and fans all over the world.