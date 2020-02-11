Kobe Bryant: Beyonce’s Father Reveals How Lakers Star Asked for Front-Row Tickets to ‘Watch Greatness’

Following the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash two weeks ago, there have been countless stories about the late NBA icon and the impact that he made on others. Although Beyoncé‘s father, Mathew Knowles, actually tells a different story. He appeared on The Domenick Nati Show on Thursday and reminisced about an interaction that he had with Bryant nearly 20 years ago.

“I remember one time when he was probably about 22 years old, and it was Beyoncé’s – I think it was her first – her world tour,” Knowles said. “And Kobe called and said, ‘Mr. Knowles, can you get me a front-row seat?’ I said, ‘You just want one?’ He said, ‘Yes, I just want one.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beyoncé’s father provided this ticket but was surprised that Bryant was attending the concert alone. He wanted to know the reason for this decision, so he caught up with the Lakers’ star at the concert and asked why he would show up alone.

“And so, I saw him at the concert, I said, ‘Kobe, I am a little baffled. Why did you want to come to this concert?’” Knowles continued to explain. “He said, ‘Well, I wanted to watch greatness, because I know I would learn from it.’ That is the kind of person he was. He was locked in on watching – not from a fan perspective, but what could he learn from that experience?”

The late NBA icon was known as a tireless competitor from the moment he entered the league at 17 years old. This drive and work ethic are what led him to become one of the greatest players of all time. This story by Knowles provides even more insight into Bryant’s success.

There are countless in the world that have the will and the drive to succeed in their chosen fields. They also spend considerable time studying the previous greats to gain an extra advantage. An example of this is New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has studied those that came before him as well as those that recently entered the NFL.

Bryant had this same drive to succeed, but he also pursued greatness by studying out of his chosen career field. Attending a Beyoncé concert with the goal of learning just proved to Knowles that the Lakers’ star was a very unique person even at a relatively young age.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)