Kobe Bryant: Barack Obama Speaks on Lakers Star’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Death at NBA All-Star Brunch

Barack Obama has already spoken at length on the death of Kobe Bryant. Shortly after the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, the former president posted a tweet saying how much the loss of the Lakers star meant.

Obama is making his feelings clear once again amid NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. The 44th president met with young NBA players on Friday during the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service, leaving Zion Williamson and Trae Young shook ahead of the Rising Stars game later in the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The president followed it up with an appearance at the All-Star brunch on Saturday morning, hitting everybody right in the emotions with his words on Bryant.

“That loss is something that I know many are still grappling with — particularly, Kobe because he was with his daughter and those families and those children,” Obama said during the event. “And those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents, and taking our kids to ball games, and rooting for our children, and then seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them … nothing is more heartbreaking.”

CNN personality Wolf Blitzer was on hand and shared video of the speech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) on Feb 15, 2020 at 10:08am PST

“It was a moving and emotional moment at the [NBA] All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch when former President [Barack Obama] spoke about Kobe Bryant,” Blitzer wrote in the caption.

Obama also offered condolences from himself and wife Michelle over the loss of former NBA Commissioner David Stern who passed away from a stroke earlier in January.

As TMZ points out, Obama was one of the loudest voices addressing the loss of Bryant the day after the deadly crash.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

It is unknown if Obama will appear at any of the other festivities planned this weekend, including the NBA All-Star Game itself on Sunday night. Several have announced they will be paying tribute to the late NBA star, including Jennifer Hudson who will perform before the game and Dwight Howard ahead of Saturday’s slam dunk contest.

Bryant’s public memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at Staples Center.