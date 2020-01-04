Knicks Kiss Cam Captures Awkward Make-Out Session, and Social Media Is Cringing

The kiss cam has become very popular at stadiums and arenas across the country. But what happened at Madison Square Garden this week made fans very uncomfortable. During the New York Knicks’ contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, a couple was chosen to take part in the kiss cam.

They proceeded to kiss and it was so intense, the makeout session went viral. And what made it more interesting was the male fan was holding up his phone during the kiss to record the moment.

Social media had a lot to say about the kiss. Jessica Smetana of Sports Illustrated noticed the child behind the couple and the look he was giving to them. One fan thought the female fan was deal and the male fan was trying to save her life.

Knicks have won 3 straight and love was clearly in the air on last night’s Madison Square Garden Kiss Cam. pic.twitter.com/W9XpQ6EJfh — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 2, 2020

LOL this poor child was traumatized at MSG and it wasn’t bc of the Knicks pic.twitter.com/U6vN0t0hMa — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) January 2, 2020

This is a perfect CPR demonstration — Me (@MrTibbs08) January 2, 2020

More reactions poured in as social media was fascinated by the couple. One person wrote the Knicks kiss cam is starting the decade off on the right foot. Another person thought it was fake and the couple were actors. And another person thought it was way over the top.

Knicks kiss cam began 2020 undefeated. pic.twitter.com/iryjcKeYJI — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) January 2, 2020

Only way Knicks can make headlines. Set up a fake kiss cam with paid actors. — y (@ClyneColin) January 2, 2020

In the words of Scooby Doo — “Ruh roh!”…This kinda kissing is a reminder that PDA should be managed…Either to avoid being gratuitous…or something unfortunate that will not soon be “unseen”…This falls in to the latter…xxx TKE 😯https://t.co/6fw9N1cSd2 — The Kissing Expert (@kissingexpert) January 2, 2020

The good news for the Knicks is they bear the Trail Blazers 117-93. The team has only won 10 of the 34 games they have played this season, but they have won their last three contests. So maybe the Knicks need to find more couples who are willing to go all out on the kiss cam.