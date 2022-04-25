Kirk Herbstreit Announces He's Dealing With Medical Issue, Will Miss NFL Draft

✖

Kirk Herbstreit just shared some bad news about him covering the NFL Draft. On Monday, the ESPN host announced he won't be attending the draft because he announced he's dealing with a medical issue. This comes shortly after ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. revealed he will be covering this year's draft from his home because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be a part of this year's coverage," Herbstreit said in a video posted to social media, per USA Today. "Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system. ... I feel good, but out of an abundance of caution, I think I'm just going to take a step back from this year's draft coverage."

Hey guys-wanted to update you on my situation this week. Unfortunately I won't be part of our ESPN/ABC NFL Draft coverage. Our team in Vegas will have it covered, and I will be watching.



Congrats to all the players! I love this event and look forward to returning next year.

Herbstreit continued: "I'm just sad I will not be able to be out there. But I will be watching, like everybody else," Herbstreit said, adding, "I will see you guys at next year's draft." Herbstreit is the top college football analyst on ESPN and provides his analysis of the draft prospects during the draft. But the 52-year-old former quarterback will be more involved in the NFL as he will be the analyst for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video starting this fall. He will be joined by Al Michaels who previously called games for NBC's Sunday Night Football.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Prime Video's game-changing new Thursday Night Football telecasts, and it's an honor to join the booth alongside Al," Herbstreit said in a press release. "Together, we will build the next generation of NFL programming. I'm proud to be part of the Amazon team and can't wait to get started." Herbstreit may be calling NFL games in the fall, but that doesn't mean he's leaving ESPN. In fact, the Ohio State alum just signed an extension with the four-letter network.

"I am so proud of the work our ESPN and ABC team does on college football – this has been my family for 26 years and my passion for the sport is unwavering," Herbstreit said in a press release. "Calling college games and being a part of College GameDay is important to me. I am very appreciative of Jimmy Pitaro for his leadership and for allowing me to continue in this role with Disney."