QB Kirk Cousins and Vikings Offensive Line Reveal Epic Disney and Nintendo Halloween Costumes

The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of a four-game winning streak and are riding high behind a revamped passing attack. This team, which was once marked by tension early in the season, is now feeling good heading into the holiday season. They are choosing to celebrate by donning some unique Halloween costumes.

In a photo posted Monday by Chris Tomasson, the offensive line of the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins were shown in full costume. There wasn’t a theme, per se, but the group represented the entire spectrum of heroes. For example, Cousins was dressed up as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story while Pat Elflein was Mario.

Rounding out the group were Batman (Dakota Dozier), Luigi (Brian O’Neill), Captain America (Aviante Collins) and Mr. Incredible (Brett Jones).

“Hunter could have looked the same as Captain America with just body paint,” one user on Twitter wrote in reference to defensive end Danielle Hunter. The man responsible for 48 sacks in the first five seasons of his career is known for being a physical specimen, and many fans of the Vikings could see him looking like the Marvel hero without any fake muscles.

However, Hunter was not on hand for this costume session, at least according to photos posted. Instead, the Vikings relied on an offensive lineman to don the stars and stripes.

While many of the responses were Twitter users simply calling out these outfits for being hilarious and entertaining, there were others that used the photo as an opportunity to voice their critique of certain players. For example, Elflein was mentioned numerous times by those that said he “should be a mushroom because he is always getting stomped on.”

Regardless of the comments directed toward Elflein, the big guard can rest assured that this offense is performing far better in recent weeks. Over the first four weeks of the season, the offense was inconsistent while struggling during losses to the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. There were moments of production against the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders, but the overall theme was that Cousins was failing to find his skill position players in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

However, the situation changed when Cousins apologized to his receivers while the offense put an emphasis on the play-action, which is when the quarterback fakes a handoff to the running back before throwing a pass. In the weeks since this change, Cousins has thrown for 10 touchdowns and only one interception. The Vikings have also gone 4-0 in that stretch to keep pace in the NFC North.

Following a victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night, the Vikings are now out of action until Nov. 3 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. This provides plenty of time for dressing up like cartoon and video game heroes.

