Kirk Cousins Stirs Controversy With Anti-Mask Comments: 'If I Die, I Die'

Kirk Cousins is not a big believer in wearing masks. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback appeared on the 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast and was brutally honest about wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cousins has a care-free approach to the situation as he doesn't believe masks prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"If I die, I die," Cousins said via ESPN. "I kind of have peace about that." Brandt then asked Cousins to rate his level of concern over contracting the virus on a 1-10 scale with 1 being the least concerned and 10 being the most. "I'm not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in. But I'm about a .000001," he said. Cousins then elaborated on his answer.

Ivan Drago 🤝 Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/dwEXFhBEKY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2020

"I want to respect what other people's concerns are," he said. "For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I'm gonna go about my daily life." He then said if gets the coronavirus, he's "gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course." He then said he's "going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that." With Cousins comments, it sparked a debate on social media.

like of course Kirk Cousins is a dickhead pic.twitter.com/urNkb1GaOP — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 2, 2020

The NFL and the NFL Player's Association announced on Tuesday that 10 players and other team personnel tested positive for COVID-19 during the testing period of Aug. 21-29. It was reported that 8,739 players nd personnel were given 58,621 tests at that time. Cousins may have a care-free approach to masks, but the last thing the team needs is for him to get the virus, especially with the season starting next week. If Cousins tests positive for the virus or comes in close contact with someone who has had the virus, he will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings are considered to be a playoff contender and can't afford to not have Cousins for an extended period of time.

In 2019, Cousins was named to his second Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,603 yards 26 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions with a 107.4 passer rating. He led the Vikings to a 10-6 record and beat the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January.