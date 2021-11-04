Soccer Legend Needs Liver Transplant After Recent Health Scare

A legendary soccer player who spent eight years on England’s national team will undergo a liver transplant after being diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, according to Sky Sports. Kieron Dyer, 42, underwent tests earlier this week and has been managing problems with his liver for the past couple of years. Dyer is currently the U23 manager at Ipswich Town.

“Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant,” Dyer said in a statement released by Ipswich on Sunday. “Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure. I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback. I’m very grateful to the club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week. I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy and my family’s privacy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1454778474300850181?s=20

Dyer suffered a collapsed lung while filming the reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. “There were quite a few things to overcome,” he said, per the Daily Star. “I’d had hypothermia, and I had a fractured rib, a collapsed lung, and one of my testicles was as big as an apple. When I had my first hospital visit my lung wasn’t picked up. I was about to fly but I didn’t feel quite right and went to the hospital again and they spotted it. “t was lucky I didn’t get on the plane.”

Dyer played midfielder during his soccer career. Along with playing for Egland’s national team, Dyer spent time with club teams, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough. During his time on the club level, Dyer played in 329 games and scored 34 goals. He was a member of England’s national team from 1999-2007 and appeared in 33 games.

“Social media has made a big difference in players’ behavior, but clubs have wised up, too, and they help the players and guide them,” Dyer said in a 2018 interview with GQ when asked about playing soccer during his time. “They get all the right people in place when they get their first contract, advise on the right places to live and they have player liaison officers, which we didn’t.”