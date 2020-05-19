Khabib Nurmagomedov Breaks Silence on Dad's Hospitalization

✖

Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed that his dad is in the hospital. On Instagram, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion talked about his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who recently contracted coronavirus. He also said his father's heart has been affected due to him having heart surgery, which has led to him being in critical condition.

Nurmagomedov also said more than 20 people from his family are sick and "lying in ICUs." Some of his family members have died which had led to all his family members having a hard time dealing with everything that is going on. "There is a lot written on the internet about my father," Nurmagomedov said in Russian, which was translated by ESPN. "My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart because last year he had a surgery there, and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on May 18, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

There have been a number of people in the UFC family to show their support for Nurmagomedov, including former lightweight champion Conor McGregor. "Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov," McGregor wrote on Twitter. "A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time."

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to take part in UFC 249 against Tony Furguson on April 18. However, he couldn't leave Russia due to travel restrictions during the pandemic. Justin Gaethje took his place and defeated Furguson to become the interim lightweight champion. Nurmagomedov's next bout will likely be against Justin Gaethje to unify the titles, according to UFC president Dana White, the bout could happen at a private island this summer.

The location of "Fight Island" has not been disclosed, and the construction of the site is ongoing. White said to ESPN 100 in Chicago the island should be ready sometime in June. "I expect [Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje] to happen this summer," White said. "I don't know if it will be the first one, but it will be on Fight Island unless miraculously the world comes back together faster than I think it's gonna."