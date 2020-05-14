Conor McGregor Speaks out on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Dad's Hospitalization

✖

Conor McGregor is showing support for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family. Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has reportedly been hospitalized in Russia and is in a medically induced coma. UFC fighter Islam Makhachev said Abdulmanap is in critical condition in Moscow. McGregor went to Twitter to send a message to the Nurmagomedov family.

"Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov," McGregor wrote. "A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time." Nurmagomedov has not released a statement or confirmed his father's hospitalization. TMZ was the first to report the news and spoke to Makhachev about the situation. UFC president Dana White reacted to the news by releasing his own statement on Wednesday.

"Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect," White wrote on Twitter. "He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. I know how close Khabib is with his father and I'm saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight."

Abdulmanap, 57, trained Nurmagomedov throughout his entire life. Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson during UFC 249, but he is currently stuck in Russia due to the travel restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Gaethje took his place in the bout that took place this past weekend.

"I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia," Nurmagomedov said back in April. "But I am here not on my own will. The UFC told me that this fight 100 percent isn't happening in the USA, and even if it's not happening in the Emirates, it will happen on this side of (the) Atlantic. We discussed everything with the UFC. By that time, I already spent five weeks of hard training at AKA." Nurmagomedov has been the UFC Lightweight Champion since April 2018. He is undefeated in his MMA career (28-0) with wins against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 and McGregor at UFC 229.