Khabib Nurmagomedov's Dad Reportedly Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has reportedly been hospitalized in Russia. The 57-year-old, who has trained the lightweight champion throughout his life, is reportedly in a medically-induced coma after contracting pneumonia. According to UFC fighter Islam Makhachev, Abdulmanap is in critical condition in Moscow.

TMZ Sports reported the news and spoke with Makhachev about the situation. Nurmagomedov has not released a statement or confirmed that his father is in the hospital, but UFC president Dana White has released a statement. He posted a photo that showed the father and son grappling and referred to Abdulmanap as a true martial artist. The pair are believed to be very close and have traveled together to visit Vladimir Putin following some of Nurmagomedov's victories.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ELVPKoEhZF — danawhite (@danawhite) May 13, 2020

"Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect," White tweeted on Wednesday. "He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. I know how close Khabib is with his father and I'm saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight."

The lightweight champion is currently stuck in Russia due to the travel ban. He was previously scheduled to face off with Tony Ferguson during UFC 249 on April 18, but the COVID-19 pandemic took away his opportunity to travel to the United States. He remained in Russia while Justin Gaethje stepped up for the rescheduled bout.

"Wishing the best for @TeamKhabib father [praying hands emoji]" retired UFC star Michael Bisping tweeted on Wednesday. Many other fans and fighters alike expressed hope that Abdulmanap will be able to make a full recovery. It didn't matter if they liked or actively rooted against Nurmagomedov; the UFC fans just wanted his dad to survive.

"Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know," Conor McGregor, one of Nurmagomedov's rivals, tweeted. "A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time."