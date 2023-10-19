Golf Legend Dead at 70: Andy Bean Was an 11-Time PGA Tour Winner

Andy Bean, a professional golfer who won 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour, died on Saturday, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. It was reported that Bean died after suffering complications from a double lung transplant. Back in August, Bean underwent surgery in Orlando after he was dealing with health issues following a bout with COVID-19, according to the New York Post.

"Last night Andy Bean passed to be with the Lord," Alan Pope, a friend of Bean's, wrote in a Facebook post. "Jesus welcome him into Heaven with open arms. He will be missed dearly and was a very special friend that was very instrumental in helping me in my career and life. He will never be forgotten and I am thankful for having such a good friend. Rest in Peace Andy."

Bean won his first tournament on the PGA Tour in 1977 at the Doral-Eastern Open in Miami. His last tournament win came in 1986 at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic in Dallas. When it comes to major championships, Bean finished second twice in the PGA Championship (1980, 1989), second in The Open Championship (1983), sixth in the U.S. Open (1978) and tied for 10th in the Masters (1982). Bean is also a three-time winner on the Champions Tour.

According to Legacy, Bean was born in LaFayette, Georgia, and grew up on Jekyll Island where his father worked on a course. He attended college at the University of Florida where he won four tournaments and was selected to the All-America team in 1973 and 1975.

"We all have a chance to have our time. You hope you make the most of it," Bean said in an interview with The Ledger in his hometown of Lakeland, Fla., in 2015, per Golf Digest. "I've been able to travel the world, to see things and have privileges that other people only dream about. I've been able to support my family and do things that I enjoy. How could anybody complain about that?"

Bean was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Flordia Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, three daughters and multiple grandchildren.