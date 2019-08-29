Kevin Love and Model Girlfriend Kate Bock Involved in Rafting Accident With Her Falling Overboard, Leaving Her Hospitalized and Bloodied

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love and his girlfriend, model Kate Bock narrowly avoided tragedy during a vacation in the northern United States recently. The pair were rafting near Jackson, Wyoming, when they were ejected from the inflatable raft. Both were smiling after landing in the water, but Bock’s hat was covered in blood. She was rushed to the hospital where she received staples to close the wound.

“To say yesterday was eventful is an understatement … please enjoy my stories to see how we went from slide one —-> slide three,” Bock wrote on Instagram when sharing a photo of her bloody hat.

Love also posted a sequence of photos on Instagram to show another angle of the events. In his post, the pair were initially shown sitting in the front of the raft, sans helmets, before the entire boat tipped and dumped them in the water. The rafting guide somehow remained upright in the boat.

Per TMZ Sports, the rafting company says that this is the first head injury suffered by a guest in 34 years.

With the NBA not in play, Love and Bock have been enjoying vacations around the world. The pair have traveled to Thailand, Canada, and through a series of parks in the Southwest United States. They have golfed on top of mountains, ridden ATVs, and spent time around elephants.

Love and Bock have enjoyed a very unique summer, but the rafting accident did put a damper on the entertaining events. However, the vacation will soon be coming to an end.

The NBA season is approaching, which means that Love will soon be back in action. The Cavaliers open their preseason Oct. 7 in Argentina against San Lorenzo de Almagro. Love will have to trade in his golf clubs and binoculars for basketball shoes as he tries to get this team back into the NBA Finals.