Kentucky Derby 2020 at Home: American Pharoah Reliving His Triple Crown Victory Sparks Comments From Racing Fans
Saturday afternoon, NBC Sports tried to fill the void left by the delayed Kentucky Derby by broadcasting old races. Some of the biggest events in horse racing were shown, which included American Pharoah's victory at the 141st Kentucky Derby. Interestingly enough, the champion horse was shown watching himself win the Kentucky Derby during the broadcast.
When American Pharoah was shown on television, the fans reacted in two main ways. The majority wanted to discuss how this was a "cute moment" featuring the racehorse. They loved how American Pharoah's ears twitched whenever his name was said. Others, however, were critical of the entire broadcast. They couldn't believe that they had been forced to sit back and watch a horse watch himself due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 146th Kentucky was originally scheduled for May 2, but the race was postponed in March due to the coronavirus. The annual event featuring big hats, mint juleps and some exciting competition was moved to September. In its place was a virtual race featuring American Pharoah and 12 other winners of the Kentucky Derby. This wasn't an ideal replacement for many fans, but they still found ways to gamble on the action.
“Oh god I’ve really gained weight.”— suz (@Oh_Suzanney) May 2, 2020
There's literally nothing else to do so we're now watching horses react to when they win a race. 2020 is a joke.— Cody Roten (@afflictionroten) May 2, 2020
Walking off when the commercial comes on is the best— Tony "Bone" Burton (@tonygocats_tony) May 3, 2020
Love this!! This is so much fun! Thank you for sharing this! What a riot! A legend for centuries!🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆❤❤❤❤❤🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— HypnoessenceHealing (@AmyZilka) May 3, 2020
Love American Pharoah, but this is Cheesy-overload— André Nel (@thewillnelson) May 3, 2020
You know you’ve been quarantined too long when you’re entertained by watching a horse watching TV. 🐎— LL (@lettergirl2020) May 3, 2020
Is American Pharoah owned by: pic.twitter.com/q2qQfeK99A— vilified (@vilified23) May 2, 2020
That’s one of the best boys of all time— penn daddy (@GEORDIEDAVIS) May 3, 2020
He’s so cute and seemed to smile at his accomplishments 😍— Roxanne Romo (@MyShanee) May 3, 2020
@Ciconte3 when he twitches his cute little ears 🥺🥺— delia catherine says to wash your hands (@deestweets23) May 2, 2020
He reacts any time that he listen to his name, smart horse just like his father.— Luis Ortega (@LuisOrt70552252) May 4, 2020
He is a handsome boy! Loved watching him watching tv.— Carlos Salazar (@razalasc) May 4, 2020
I loved this!!!!!— Heather (@leatoo) May 3, 2020
Awwww! 🥰🥰— Kacey P 🇨🇦 (@TheKaceyP) May 2, 2020