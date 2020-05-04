Kentucky Derby 2020 at Home: American Pharoah Reliving His Triple Crown Victory Sparks Comments From Racing Fans

Saturday afternoon, NBC Sports tried to fill the void left by the delayed Kentucky Derby by broadcasting old races. Some of the biggest events in horse racing were shown, which included American Pharoah's victory at the 141st Kentucky Derby. Interestingly enough, the champion horse was shown watching himself win the Kentucky Derby during the broadcast.

When American Pharoah was shown on television, the fans reacted in two main ways. The majority wanted to discuss how this was a "cute moment" featuring the racehorse. They loved how American Pharoah's ears twitched whenever his name was said. Others, however, were critical of the entire broadcast. They couldn't believe that they had been forced to sit back and watch a horse watch himself due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 146th Kentucky was originally scheduled for May 2, but the race was postponed in March due to the coronavirus. The annual event featuring big hats, mint juleps and some exciting competition was moved to September. In its place was a virtual race featuring American Pharoah and 12 other winners of the Kentucky Derby. This wasn't an ideal replacement for many fans, but they still found ways to gamble on the action.