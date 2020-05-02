Kentucky Derby 2020 at Home: Horse Racing Fans Attempt Normalcy During Virtual Race With Radical Results
The 146th Kentucky was originally scheduled for May 2, but the race was postponed in March due to COVID-19. The annual event featuring big hats, mint juleps and some exciting competition was moved to September. However, this didn't mean that the first Saturday in May would be devoid of racing.
In lieu of the actual Kentucky Derby, a virtual race was broadcast. The past 13 Triple Crown winners faced off against each other in a simulation. Secretariat was the heavy favorite heading into the event, and the horse took care of business on Saturday afternoon. The finishing order of Seattle Slew and the other horses was not revealed.
"For many fans around the country, the first Saturday in May has become a part of their family's yearly traditions," Churchill Downs president Kevin Flanery said, per CNN. "While we eagerly look forward to the 146th Kentucky Derby this year on the first Saturday in September, we will celebrate the annual excitement of our traditional date with our fans and community by offering ways for us to join together for a great cause."
While the virtual race was taking place, fans of the Kentucky Derby were celebrating at home. They may not have been able to head to the track, but that wasn't going to stop their fun. These fans dressed up in fancy clothes, put on gigantic hats and made mint juleps. They made the most of the afternoon while getting heavily invested in the virtual race.
