Ken Griffey Jr. Is Receiving Loads of Praise After ESPN Airs Controversial '30 for 30' Special 'Long Gone Summer'

Sunday night, ESPN aired its latest 30 for 30, Long Gone Summer. The 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa served as the primary storyline, but MLB fans focused on a different aspect. They started tweeting and talking about Ken Griffey Jr., who only appeared for brief moments during the documentary.

Griffey Jr. became a trending topic on Sunday night as social media users reacted to Long Gone Summer. McGwire may have won the home run race and finished the year with 71 shots over the wall, but Griffey was not far behind. He ended the year with 56 homers, good for third place, while matching his total from the 1997 season. He also led the American League. The fans remembered this production and voiced their support for the former Seattle Mariners star. They felt he provided a better storyline for a 30 for 30 and should be the focus due to his lack of steroid use.