Kelly Stafford Targeted in Comedian Blaire Erskine's Latest Parody

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, sparked criticism recently with a video calling the state of Michigan a dictatorship. She later apologized and said that she "got caught up" in the heat of the moment and shouldn't have used that word, but that did not prevent the wave of comments and videos targeting her. Comedian Blaire Erskine was among this list as she released a video mocking Stafford.

The video featured Erskine twirling her hair while making comments about living in America, working at Applebee's for two years and the COVID-19 pandemic. The comedian's version of Stafford said that she doesn't believe the coronavirus is real. She also made jokes about shutting down small businesses and forcing people to go to Target during the day.

Kelly Stafford says she’s “so tired of living in a dictatorship” pic.twitter.com/25n9H42zaV — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) November 19, 2020

"I understand that there is a pandemic, or whatever, that some people believe in," Erskine said. "There are those people that believe in it, and I bet that it's scary if you believe that it's real. But if you know that there is not a pandemic and you're thinking positive thoughts, like 'it's almost Mariah Carey season,' and you're taking your Vitamin C powder every day, you're not going to get it. It's called Danifest Mestiny. Read 'The Secret.'"

Many people watched the video mocking Stafford and said that they know someone exactly like the QB's wife. Others said that they have heard similar comments from people in their cities and communities. "Oh wait, I think you are the parent of every child at my kids’ school," one person added.

When Stafford first posted videos on her Instagram Stories talking about Michigan and its lockdown, she called for at-risk people to remain at home until there is a vaccine. She also said that she "understands there is a vaccine" and called it scary. Stafford said that shutting down small businesses for three weeks is not the answer despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

"[I] should never have used the word 'dictatorship,'" Stafford wrote in an Instagram apology. "i got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. i don't know the answer and i won't pretend to. i care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this.. and also the medical staff who care for them. and it is hard knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it.

"so i'm sorry. i let my emotions get the best of me," she continued. "i love michigan and the people here.. don't get that twisted in this. This place was my rock during my tough times. and i wish there was an answer that pleased everyone but we know that is definitely not the case."