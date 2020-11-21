Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Ripped for 'Dictatorship' Comments About Michigan Coroanvirus Restrictions

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, sparked debates on Thursday with an Instagram video. She said that she was living in a "dictatorship" known as Michigan and expressed frustration with COVID-19 restrictions. She also said that shutting down small businesses "is not the answer."

"So I’m going to be very blunt: I’m so over it. I’m over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan," Stafford said, per Click on Detroit. "I understand there’s a pandemic, and I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine. But shutting down all these small businesses — things that people have worked their life for — shutting them down again is not the answer because they will not make it. So once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left."

When her video surfaced on Instagram Stories, several people responded with strong comments. Some mentioned the size of her home while others said that she should not shop at Target while talking about small businesses. The comments continued throughout the weekend as more people weighed in about Stafford's comments.