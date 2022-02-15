Kelly Stafford Sends Message to Husband Matthew After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Title

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title, and his wife, Kelly Stafford, has a message for him. On Instagram, Kelly posted a series of photos of her and Matthew while holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy and in the caption, Kelly simply wrote “My Champion.”

Matthews joined the Rams last year after spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. With a good coaching staff and a strong group of players, Matthews led the Rams to their first championship while playing in Los Angeles. This is the franchise’s second Super Bowl title with the first happening in 2000 when they were based in St. Louis.

Before the Super Bowl. Matthew talked about how his family has played a big part in their success. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” he said per PEOPLE. “I would never have made the decision to go in and ask to be traded [somewhere] unless I had full support from my family and understanding that things were going to change, things were going to be different both professionally and personally,”

In the Super Bowl, Matthew threw three touchdown passes to lead the Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. And after the game, Matthew told reporters about Kelly’s reaction to him winning the Super Bowl. “Just proud of me, happy for me, you know, she’s been with me through all these years, and we’ve battled so many things together,” he said. “You know, to get it done and have her down there with the kids and everything is such a special thing.”

Rams coach Sean McVay talked to reporters about the trust he has in his quarterback. “A lot of trust in him,” McVay said. “You wanted to put the game in one of your best players’ hands and the guy you feel like has led you to this position. Give the Bengals credit, they did a great job. We didn’t run the ball very well. Not a lot of good situations I put our guys in. I did think that a couple of the runs, like the one on second down and two that Cam Akers had where he ended up converting and getting us to a first-and-goal from the eight, was big. They did a good job. They are a tough run defense and they’ve done a great job of getting timely stops throughout the course of the playoffs.”