Kellen Winslow Jr., Ex-NFL Player, Agrees to 14 Years in Prison in New Plea Deal for Sex Crimes

Kellen Winslow Jr. has agreed to a new plea deal where he will serve 14 years in prison for raping two women, assaulting another woman and committing misdemeanor sex crimes against two others, according to an agreement submitted to the San Diego Superior Court on Friday, as reported by USA Today. The agreement replaces a prior deal in his case from November 2019. At the time, the former NFL tight end pleaded guilty to rape and sexual battery charges to avoid a life sentence.

“I would like to agree to 14 years,” Winslow told Judge Blaine Bowman remotely from his jail in San Diego County. On Friday, Winslow also pleaded guilty to assaulting a hitchhiker with the intent to commit rape in March 2018. That replaces the previous guilty plea he made in November 2019 for sexual battery against the same woman.

Winslow asked one question to Bowman before the court was adjourned. "I just wanted to know if I was to go to trial would I get an actual jury of my peers that (are) people of color that would look like me?” he asked, whose attorneys previously raised this issue in 2019. “Would I get jury trial like that?” Bowman said that was not an issue right now. The final judgment will come at Winslow's sentencing hearing on March 3.

In the summer of 2019, five women testified against Winslow and three of them were going to testify again. Winslow was found guilty of raping a homeless woman in Encinitas, California which is just north of San Diego. However, the jurors could not agree on the other charges which included him raping the 54-year old woman as well as raping the teenager who was 17 years old at the time. Winslow previously pleaded not guilty, indicating the sex was consensual.

Winslow, 37, played in the NFL from 2004-2013. He was selected No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2004 NFL Draft and played for the team for five seasons. He then played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons before spending time with the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets. In his career, Winslow caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns. He's the son of Kellen Winslow a Hall of Fame tight end who played for the San Diego Chargers from 1979-1987.