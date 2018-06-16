Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Faces Life in Prison After Arrest for Kidnapping, Rape

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. could be sentenced to life in prison after he was arrested in San Diego and charged with rape and kidnapping.

On Thursday morning, a warrant was issued for Winslow’s arrest and was arrested at his home hours later, the San Diego District Attorney’s office told NBC7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former tight end faces nine charges: two counts for kidnapping with the intent to commit rape; two counts of forcible rape; one count of forcible oral copulation; one count of forcible sodomy; two counts of residential burglary; and one count of indecent exposure.

If convicted on all nine charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison, reports TMZ Sports.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Blevins told NBC7 there are multiple victims, but did not give details. He said the alleged incidents did not take place at the same mobile home park where Winslow was arrested on June 7.

On June 7, Winslow was arrested after police responded to a call of a possible burglary around 2:30 p.m. The person who called said he tried to confront the man, who he did not recognize. The person was later identified as Winslow, who claimed he was searching for a dog.

The person took a picture of Winslow’s SUV, which the sheriff’s office used to connect Winslow to the alleged burglary.

While Winslow reportedly gave differing accounts to explain why he was at the mobile home park on June 7, his publicist said he was there to find a home for his mother-in-law. His attorney said Winslow “emphatically denies committing any burglary,” adding that Winslow “looks forward to being vindicated” in court.

According to TMZ Sports, Winslow was arrested for felony burglary. He posted $50,000 and was released. If convicted on that charge, he could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.

Winslow previously had a run-in with the law in 2014, when he was allegedly found masturbating in his car at a Target parking lot in New Jersey. Police said they found synthetic marijuana and he faced a drug charge. He reached a plea deal and the charges were dropped.

Winslow will be arraigned on Friday.

The 34-year-old Winslow, a tight end, played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013, spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. The San Diego native made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kellen Winslow Jr. / Facebook, 24/7 Sports