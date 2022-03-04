Katie Meyer, Stanford Soccer Star, Cause of Death Revealed

Stanford University star soccer player Katie Meyer died of self-inflicted injuries. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday, March 3 that Meyer, 22, was pronounced dead by Palo Alto firefighters at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday after being found unresponsive in her dorm. In a statement obtained by NBC News, authorities confirmed that “there is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted.” Authorities added that Meyer’s death is being investigated by the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The release of Meyer’s cause of death came just two days after Stanford confirmed in a statement that the star soccer player had been found dead. At the time, the school confirmed the 22-year-old goalkeeper’s death occurred on an on-campus residence. Stanford added, “Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world… Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.” The school did not comment on Meyer’s manner or cause of death at the time.

Stanford’s parents, Gina and Stephen Meyer, confirmed during an appearance on the Today show on Friday that their daughter “died by suicide.” Gina shared that “the last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare and you don’t wake up from it. So it’s just horrific.” Gina said they “had no red flags.” Her father revealed that before her death, Meyer “as defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action).”

“We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters. We as a university community continue to grieve with Katie’s family and cherish our memories of her,” Stanford said in a statement to the Today show. “Our entire community is devastated by Katie’s death, and we share our deepest condolences with Katie’s family and everyone who knew her at Stanford, across the country and around the world,” the statement also read. “Katie touched so many lives.”

Meyer was from Newbury Park, California and attended Newbury Park High School. According to her biography, she was on the US girl’s national team and was an alternated for the U17 World Cup in 2016. She was a captain and goalkeeper for the Stanford University women’s soccer team, where she was majoring in International Relations and minoring in History. She notably helped Stanford win the NCAA title against the University of North Carolina in 2019 when she made two critical saves in a penalty shootout.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.