Katie Meyer, Stanford Soccer Star, Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a soccer player from Stanford University who was the team captain, has died, the school announced per ESPN. She was 22 years old. The school said Meyer’s death occurred on an on-campus residence but the cause of death was not revealed. Meyer, who was the team’s goalkeeper, helped Stanford win the national championship in 2019.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Stanford said in a statement. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general. Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.”

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Cardinal 🌲🤓 (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

Several universities also paid tribute to Meyer. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Katie Meyer,” Oregon State Women’s Soccer said in a statement. “We would like to offer our condolences to Katie’s family, friends, and teammates, as well as the entire Stanford athletics community.”

UCLA also sent a message to Stanford. “Sending all of our love and support to [Stanford Women’s Soccer] the Stanford community and the family and friends of Katie Meyer,” UCLA Women’s Soccer said in a statement. According to her bio, Meyer was a redshirt senior who was team captain since 2020. She was from Newbury Park, California and attended Newbury Park High School. She also was on the US girl’s national team and was an alternated for the U17 World Cup in 2016.

We will miss Katie Meyer, a vibrant, intelligent woman and great soccer player.



She played football, too. She kicked three extra points in Newbury Park's 42-7 win against rival Thousand Oaks Nov. 4, 2016. And, of course, she won an NCAA women's soccer title for Stanford in 2019. https://t.co/mCrmkQp0PM — Eliav Appelbaum (@EliavAppelbaum) March 2, 2022

“It comes from my parents, first and foremost,” Meyer said in an interview with Just Women’s Sports in 2020 when asked where her positive energy comes from. “I can still remember my dad taking me to the parking garage in the mall so we could run up the incline with parachutes on. Him and my mom just dumped everything into my sisters and I. So it’s them.”