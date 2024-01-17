'Grown Ups' Star Alec Messer's Cause of Death Revealed

Alec Musser's cause of death has been revealed. Just days after the Grown Ups and All My Children actor was found dead in his California home, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Musser star died by suicide from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release.

According to the release, Musser was found by his fiancée Paige Press at their home in Del Mar, California Saturday morning. The couple had gone to bed together Friday evening, with Press finding him the next morning "slumped forward on the bathroom floor. She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911." Musser was confirmed to be deceased when law enforcement and paramedics arrived on the scene. His official cause of death is listed as a suicide.

The medical examiner has reportedly ordered a toxicology report, the results of which are still pending, a representative told Fox News Digital. According to the medical examiner's release, there were no contributing conditions to Musser's death, though Press told Fox News Digital over the weekend that her fiancé had been battling "a severe case of COVID," which she believes contributed to his death.

Press confirmed Musser's passing on social media, where she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one post, she wrote, "RIP to the love of my life. [Alec Musser] I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken." In another story, Press shared a photo from the red carpet alongside Musser, writing, "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy." In another, she added, "You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for. I don't even think I can drive my G-wagon anymore."

"Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. Very kind-hearted person," she said in a statement to Fox News. "Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood. ... In the last couple of days, people I've never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in their wedding. ... He was so loved and touched by so many people."

Musser was best known for his portrayal of Del Henry on the ABC soap opera All My Children. He starred on the hit soap from 2005 to 2007. He also appeared on Rita Rocks and the TV movie Road to the Altar in 2009, and on ABC's Desperate Housewives in 2011. In Grown Ups, he appeared as scene-stealer "Water Park Stud," a scene that has been revisited millions of times online since the movie's release in 2010. Paying tribute to Musser, Grown Ups star/co-writer/producer Adam Sandler wrote, "I loved this guy Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.