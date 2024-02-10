Carl Weathers' Cause of Death Revealed

The Predator star had been dealing with a disease for a while now.

Carl Weathers passed away due to "atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" or heart disease, according to The Blast. The outlet obtained the Predator actor's death certificate, confirming the condition had been affecting Weathers and adding that his death was "natural."

According to The Blast, the 76-year-old had been suffering from the disease for years and passed away in his sleep on Feb. 1st, 2024, according to his family's statement. "[He] was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend," they added.

The former pro football player soon made the jump to acting, breaking through with his iconic turn as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. He would follow this with a string of classic action movies, including Predator and his own starring role in Action Jackson.

More recently, audiences got a chance to love Weathers for his comedic chops due to his roles in Happy Gilmore and Arrested Development. He has become an action hero, a meme, and a video game character, but his final high-profile role added him to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian.

Before his death, Weathers was slated to appear in a Super Bowl commercial with Rob Gronkowski and John Cena, though Fan Duel noted this ad will change in the wake of his passing.