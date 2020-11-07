Kate Upton Purchases Horse Ahead of Appearance at Breeders' Cup

✖

Kate Upton has a love for horses and is set to appear at the 2020 Breeders' Cup World Championships today as a virtual celebrity ambassador. And to celebrate her return to the event, the 28-year old model and actress recently purchased a new horse, PopCulture.com has learned. The photo below shows Upton on the new horse, and she will be able to share this with her daughter, Vivi, who turns 2 today.

Like Upton, Vivi loves horses, and they will be watching the Breeders' Cup races together. Upton will also make a virtual appearance on the primetime broadcast of the event and reacted to the news by sharing a throwback post on Instagram where she kissed American Pharoah, the winner of the 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic. "Can you believe this was 5 years ago, [Jimmy Fallon]?! American Pharoah charmed us all at the 2015 [Breeders' Cup]," Upton wrote in the post that included video footage of Upton on Fallon's show and her kissing the horse. "Can’t wait to watch the 2020 edition on November 6&7! I'll miss being at [Kneeland] in person, but we’ll be tuning in on NBC Sports all weekend from home.

(Photo: Nike Communications)

Upton grew up loving horses. In a 2012 interview with GQ, Upton talked about her equestrian career, which started at a young age. "I'm actually an equestrian, and I showed in the American Paint Horse Association and competed for top 20 in the nation," she said. "So, I have my own horse and two ponies. I grew up around horses, and that really is my passion. This last weekend was my first horse show in two years, so I was really excited and tweeting pictures. It was a lot of fun to go back and compete." Upton went on to reveal her best horse-riding strategies.

"Well, it’s about having your horse trust you and trusting your horse," she stated. "And then with that relationship, you guys can compete, and he’ll want to please you. Then you'll win." While watching the races today, Upton will be crafting her own Breeders' Cup Cocktails. She likes the Garland while her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, prefers Torrie Cup. The biggest race of the Breeders' Cup is the Longlines Classic, which is set to start at 5:18 p.m. ET, and Upton's favorite horse in the race is Authentic, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby.