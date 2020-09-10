Kanye West Watches the NBA Playoffs in a Wild Way

✖

Kanye West likes to do things big, and watching basketball games is no exception. This week, the Grammy Award-winning artist took to Twitter to show everyone how he's watching Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal game between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. The video shows his friend inches way from at screen, which is 100 feet. West is heard saying, "Ricky, can you see it clearly?"

West has been seen at various NBA games and has strong ties with players. In April, GQ released a story on West and his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant. West revealed why he and Bryant were similar despite being in two different professions.

100 foot screen ... it’s a good start ⛷ pic.twitter.com/Sj194ksUwL — ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2020

"Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe's championship teams," West said. "The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level. This is a game-changer for me. He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that’s facts! We got the commercials that prove it. No one else can say this. We came up at the same time, together. And now it's like, yeah, I might have had a reputation for screaming about things — but I'm not taking any mess for an answer now."

As for the game West was watching on his 100-foot screen, the Raptors were able to come away with a 125-122 win in double overtime. Both teams will face each other again on Friday in Game 7, and the winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to battle the Miami Heat.

"I think everyone came into this series expecting a long series," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said as reported by ESPN. "I don't think we lived up to that in the first couple of games. We were able to work ourselves back into position to give ourselves a chance and Game 7 to go to the Eastern Conference finals."

On the other side of the playoff bracket, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Lakers have a 2-1 lead. Additionally, the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Denver Nuggets, and the Clippers are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals.